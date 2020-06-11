Fallen police memorial removed from Richmond park following vandalism

A fallen police memorial was removed from Byrd Park in the city of Richmond after four cases of vandalism amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The memorial, which honors police officers that have died in the line of duty, was removed on Thursday morning to keep it safe.

Previously, city crews attempted to clean the police memorial with a power washer but stopped after becoming concerned about causing further damage. A private group is responsible for the memorial and will be contacting someone who specializes in cleaning bronze statues.

The police memorial is one of many that have been damaged during protests sparked by George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

First, protesters targeted a Confederate leader in Monroe Park Saturday night, followed by the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park Tuesday night. The most recent statue to be torn from its pedestal was Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue Wednesday night.

The J.E.B. Stuart, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson monuments have also been covered in graffiti during the protests.