Families and friends fill movie theaters on Christmas in Waynesboro

While many business are closed on Christmas day, the doors of Zeus Digital Theaters in Waynesboro were open for one of their busiest days of the year.

"They would be lined out the door for as far as you could see," Zeus cast member, Hilary Jeffers said, recalling past Christmas days.

Now with reserved seating, Jeffers said the lines are not as long, but the theaters are just as packed, as people are catching movies with family and friends.

"It's kind of a family tradition to go and see movies on Christmas," Matthew Rexrode, who was visiting from Florida, said.

But for others, going out to see a movie on Christmas was a first.

"After we open presents, we don't do anything else, so we might as well go and see this movie," Molly O'Brien said.

Many came out for the new Star Wars movie and Little Women, but mostly they came to create lasting memories with loved ones.

"It's fun to just be together and it's really nice to go and see a movie, and we don't do a lot, so it's something special for us," O'Brien said.

"It's all about family time on Christmas," Rexrode said.

"We all enjoy the movies, you know talk about what's going to be in the next one, what to expect and we can all do it as one," David Botkin said.

The smell of buttery popcorn doesn't just bring a smile to the faces of those who come to watch movies.

"On Christmas, there's something a little more special about it," Jeffers said. "People are in a good mood, all the families are together and for me personally, I like it because I'm not at home alone. I'm around people doing fun stuff."

Making working on the holiday for Jeffers a present in itself.