Families with children who qualify for free lunch to receive COVID-19 pandemic benefits.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (EVSS) will be providing P-EBT benefits to families of school-aged children who no longer have access to free or reduced lunch due to closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to VDSS, Virginia is one of 20 states approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services to provide temporary food assistance to cover the cost of meals missed while schools are closed.

Eligible Virginia households include:

Students who receive free or reduced-price school meals

Students enrolled in schools that provide free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision.

Families are not required to be current SNAP participants or complete an application to qualify for the additional benefits.

“We appreciate the dedicated efforts of our school districts and their amazing food service workers who have been working diligently to operate meal sites to support the nearly 592,000 children in Virginia who receive free or reduced-price meals,” VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen said.

VDSS is currently working with the Department of Education to operate the program.

Eligible households that are currently receiving SNAP benefits can expect to have P-EBT benefits added to their EBT card within the next two weeks.

P-EBT cards will be mailed to households that do not receive SNAP benefits within the next four to six weeks.

For more information about the P-EBT program, click here.

For more information about food assistance resources and other COVID-19 related programs, click here.

