Family Drive-In Theatre re-opening for season with new COVID-19 precautions

The Family Drive-In Theatre, in Stephens City, is set to re-open again for their 64th season on Friday, May 1.

According to an announcement issued by the theatre, they have been cleared to resume operations by the Virginia Governor’s Office and the Virginia Department of Health (they're covered by the Lord Fairfax Health District).

The theatre says they will open under modified operating plans to create social distancing as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Their modified operating plan will include single features and online ticket orders to reduce contact among patrons and employees.

Concessions will be available, but orders must be placed through the FanFood app, with only one person allowed from each car to pick up orders from the concessions window. Patrons are permitted to bring outside food or drink for a $10 charge that can be made online at the time of ticket purchase.

Lines for the concession stand will be limited to 10 people at a time, with 6 feet of social distancing between each person.

Common areas at the Family Drive-In, like playgrounds and picnic tables, will be closed and patrons must remain inside their vehicle or sit directly in front of their vehicle.

Theater capacity will be reduced to 50 percent to allow social distancing between parked cars.

The drive-in's speakers will be temporarily covered up and out of service, so patrons must listen through their car speakers or with a portable speaker.

Restrooms will be for emergency use only, with only one person, or one person and one child, in the restroom at a time. Restrooms will be sanitized in between customer use.

Pets are still permitted, as well as smoking in the permitted areas, as long as patrons are social distancing at least 6 feet.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Family Drive-In website.