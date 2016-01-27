Draw Your Weather
Family loses car to sinkhole in neighborhood also dealing with water main breaks

January 2016
By Devin Turk
Published: Jan. 26, 2016 at 10:45 PM EST
A car swallowed up by a sinkhole, the house condemned, the family forced to stay with friends. Now, neighbors react to the shocking sight on Skymont Road. The City of Staunton says the cause of the sinkhole is not known.

"It's scary," said Donna Crawford. Another neighbor Marsha Hays said, "I just feel sorry for the people, it must be devastating." The city said the cause for the sinkhole which sent a car into the ground and forced the family from their home is unknown. Crawford said,"Could you imagine losing your car?"

City leaders blame fluctuating temperatures for the multiple water main breaks Staunton has seen since Friday. At least four breaks have already been repaired. On Tuesday night, seven homes on Skymont Road are without running water as the city continues to investigate a leak which surfaced Monday afternoon.

"It's really worrisome, it really bothers me, I guess I question our safety," said Hayes.

City leaders aim to have a geotechnical engineer examine the safety and "evaluate the restoration and repair of the road" tomorrow. Water service is expected to return once the assessment is completed. The city delivered water bottles to folks living on Skymont Road and the local YMCA gave them access to their shower facilities.

If you suspect a water main break near you, the city wants you to call the public works department at 540-332-3892.

