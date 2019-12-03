Family asking for return of stolen bench bought to memorialize mother

The family of a woman who died in 2015 is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen bench.

The bench was bought in memory of Bonnie Caldwell and placed at the entrance to Galatia Presbyterian Church in Eagle Rock. It is green and has an intricate butterfly design with the words, “IN HONOR OF BONNIE CALDWELL” on it.

The bench was stolen sometime in the last several days, possibly over Thanksgiving weekend, and the family would like it back.

Caldwell's daughter, Terry Tucker, said, "This should not be easy to hide. It is unique. It is very heavy. Please keep your eyes open."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office at 540-473-8230.

