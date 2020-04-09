Family concerned about essential workers with higher risk of COVID-19

Essential workers in West Virginia, from the cities to rural areas, may be concerned about their safety when dealing with the public each day.

Julie Hefner-Ferrell, who's from Charleston, said she's worried about her mother, who lives in Hardy County.

"She does work in an industry that has to stay open. Right now, she is part time. She is retired, but she can't afford not to work," Hefner-Ferrell said.

Her mom lives alone in Hardy County, not far from the Virginia border. According to Julie, she does her own grocery shopping about an hour away, which isn't uncommon for many people in Hardy County.

Hefner-Ferrell said her mom is at a greater risk of getting COVID-19. If she does get the virus, Hefner-Ferrell is four hours away from her mother.

"Well, it concerns me because that's my mom and I want her to feel safe," she said. "It worries her because she isn't safe. It worries her because both my brother and I are long distance."

There is no one to alleviate the realities her mother faces, Hefner-Ferrell said. But her biggest concern is essential businesses may not take the same precautions across the board.

WSAZ's Amanda Barren brought that question to Gov. Jim Justice.

"We want businesses to be proactive," said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's coronavirus czar.

Marsh said businesses should supply as much protection as possible, but if a business needs help with supplies or training, they are asked to contact the state.

"Our people may very well be able to supply that if we knew what they need," Justice said.

Hefner-Ferrell said regulating business is tough in small communities and alternative options like grocery delivery are slimmer.

She said if her mom needs a test for coronavirus, she will have to travel 30 minutes for a doctor to order the test and then an hour to be tested for COVID-19.

Right now, Hardy County has two of West Virginia's 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases.