Augusta County family displaced after Wednesday morning house fire

Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Mount Sidney on Wednesday morning.

According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Mt. Pisgah Rd. in Mt. Sidney around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for a house fire and a report of possible entrapment.

Augusta County Fire Chief Dave Nichols said when crews arrived, they sawsmoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

When crews moved in to search the home and put out the fire, the missing person was quickly located.

All four people and a dog that had been inside of the home when the fire started made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control after 15 minutes.

The homeowner told WHSV a child was playing on a phone upstairs when they suddenly came down and said the house was on fire.

Due to fire damage on the second floor and water damage throughout the home, the family will not be able to stay there. However, the homeowner said they will be able to stay with family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

