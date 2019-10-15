Family displaced after house fire in Mount Crawford

On Monday night, crews responded to a house fire off of Whitesel Church Road in Mount Crawford leaving the homeowner and his family displaced.

Fire officials said ten units from five different fire companies responded to the incident around 11:00 p.m.

The homeowner told WHSV their family made it out safely but their pet died at the scene.

One person was sent to Sentara RMH for minor injuries.

Fire officials said they are still investigating the cause and believe the home is a total loss.