Family displaced following overnight house fire in Harrisonburg

A family in Harrisonburg is displaced Wednesday morning, after their house caught fire shortly after midnight.

Harrisonburg Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Steve Morris tells WHSV they got a call about a house fire along the 800-block of Honeysuckle Lane at 12: 31 a.m. HFD and Rockingham County Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 12:36 a.m.

According to Morris, the family of three was awake and made it out of the home safely after smelling smoke. One firefighter did suffer a minor injury while responding, however they did not need to be transported to the hospital.

The fire was contained to the attic and garage. Fire officials estimate the damage to be about $75,000. Due to the damage, the family will stay with relatives in the area.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.