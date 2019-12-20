Family displays hundreds of inflatables to spread holiday cheer

A family in Mt. Sidney has been putting up hundreds of holiday inflatables for the last twelve years.

John James, who goes by JJ, said when his son was three-years-old, he loved the inflatables, so he and his wife decided to put some up in their yard, and it kept going from there.

Each year, they have added more and more to their collection.

"We have about 325 total. We've got about 190 to 200 up right now," said James.

He said the collection has grown so much that they had to have their electric panels re-done.

"The power in this older house... the power was not enough, so three years ago, we re-did the whole system, so we're good to go for right now," said James.

He said his neighbors were skeptical when they first started putting the display up.

"They weren't sure about it at all, but I've got the greatest neighbors in the world. They've all joined in. They do their own decorating. They even offered to help set up this year," said James.

He runs the electricity through 110 extension cords that connect to seven different power strips. It does add about $80 to his family's power bill from November to December, but he said it is all worth it.

"When you're out here and you hear some little voice say, 'Look Mommy, look Daddy, there's Popeye, there's something else,' that's what it's all about," said James.

He said it takes his son, wife and himself about seven days total to get the inflatables up. They start working at 7:30 a.m. and go until it is dark.

"This is for the kids, and when I said the kids, I mean the kids from three up to 83. Everyone's welcome to come by. We'd love to see you drive by," said James.

He said he's not sure how much longer the family will be able to keep up with the inflatables, but they'll continue as long as they can to spread extra Christmas cheer.

"Each year, it's starting to get harder and harder, but we'll try to do the best we can each year," said James.

You can visit the inflatables at 38 Blue Ridge Ave., Mt. Sidney, Va.