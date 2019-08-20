Family, investigators looking for answers after hit & run crash in Harrisonburg

A local family is hoping for a speedy recovery while Harrisonburg police continue to search for a suspect in a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash happened late last Wednesday night, leaving one man seriously injured.

"I'm hoping that whoever was responsible will have a conscience," the victim's sister-in-law Barbara Meadows said. "Come forward and take responsibility for what happened."

The crash happened on the 700 block of Vine Street in Harrisonburg near the Sheetz.

"It's hard to go to the hospital every day and see him still in intensive care," Meadows told WHSV. "My brother-in-law was leaving work. He always rides a bicycle and he was in a bike lane. The person that hit him, hit him from the back, so it threw him off. That person left the scene of the accident with my brother-in-law, laying there, unconscious and with it pouring down rain."

The family has asked for the victim's name to remain private. He is 56-years-old and a single father whose wife passed away when his daughter was young.

"It's very hard for a 16-year-old not to have a mother," Meadows said. "But then for her father to be gone and in this position and then starting to school, it's very hard."

The family says he spent several days on a ventilator and is still on a feeding tube. Right now, they're hoping for a speedy recovery and to find out who hit him.

Harrisonburg police tell WHSV that the man was struck by a dark-colored sedan with heavy-front side passenger damage. They're asking anybody to come forward if they have any info or if they see what they think may be this vehicle.