Harrisonburg family in need after house fire destroys their belongings

A family in Harrisonburg is recovering and looking for a new home after a fire destroyed their home and their belongings early on Sunday morning.

Griffin Strother Jr. has been renting the home for years and said his son woke up to a burning sensation on his head.

He said his son realized it was fire coming down from his ceiling and he immediately went to wake up his entire family to get outside safely.

"My son came in and woke us up and told us the house was on fire," Strother said. "We got up and noticed the flames. My son came and got all of us out and made sure we were safe.

Strother said his family then called first responders at 5:13 a.m. and when they arrived shortly after, the home was engulfed in flames.

He said his family lost everything including clothes and personal items.

With help from neighbors in the community and the American Red Cross, the family is staying in a motel.

Kenneth Parmalee, a neighbor, said the community wants to help Strother because they know he would do the same for them.

"You ask him for anything he'll do it for you even if he doesn't know you," Parmalee said. "He never wants anything in return. This is a situation in where he needs everybody's help because he doesn't have anything left."

Neighbors have created a fundraising page that you can find here.