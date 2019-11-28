Family loses home on Thanksgiving to early morning fire

An early morning fire at a home off of Mechanicsville Road in Timberville has left one family displaced, with nothing left.

Fire officials say they responded to the scene around 3 a.m. When they arrived to the home it was already heavily engulfed in flames.

Tyler Jessup, Assistant Fire Marshal with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said at that point, it was too late to save the home and crews focused on keeping the fire contained.

"By the time the first units were involved it was very heavily involved in fire, so it was not a safe situation to put people into," said Jessup.

Jessup said crews were able to contain the fire as it began to spread to parts of a nearby forest.

He said the heavy winds in the morning added more fuel to flames and caused the fire to also spread to the families vehicle behind the home.

"Once the fire breaches through and provides an opening the wind pushes the fire throughout the house so it's a losing battle when you can't get inside and fight it, " Jessup said.

He added the owner of the house and her mother were home at the time and made it out safely, but some of the family pets did not make it out.

He said due to the extent of the damage to the home it will take time to investigate the cause of the fire.

"Thankfully they did have insurance but it's going to be a long road to try and rebuild their life after losing everything," Jessup said.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family.