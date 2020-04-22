Family members accused of abducting Neb. boys to teach mother she was bad parent

The step grandfather and grandmother of two young boys from Nebraska have been charged after authorities say the children were abducted in an attempt to teach their mother a lesson.

Tanner Leichleiter, the boys' 30-year-old step grandfather, was arrested in Kansas. He faces several charges, some federal, and will be extradited back to Nebraska. (Source: Nebraska State Patrol/WOWT)

An Amber Alert issued Monday morning in Tekamah, Nebraska, resulted in a two-state search for 7-year-old Marco De La Garza and 4-year-old Issac De La Garza, WOWT reports.

Authorities say the boys’ step grandfather, 30-year-old Tanner Leichleiter, took them with the help of their grandmother. The grandmother allegedly kept the boys’ mother inside against her will at the Tekamah Motel, where several family members were living, while Leichleiter took the boys.

Authorities say it was an apparent attempt to teach the mother she was a bad parent. The mother eventually escaped and contacted police.

Police say a friend of Leichleiter’s mentioned Wichita, Kansas, to them. Authorities there found the car from the Amber Alert, and after a short pursuit, they took Leichleiter into custody without incident. A gun was allegedly found inside the car.

The two boys were not harmed, and the Amber Alert was canceled.

“The kids were taken. They appear to be in good shape, good shape physically and mentally,” said Sgt. Justin Crafton with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. “The fact that so many people were able to get the information so fast, it’s hard to believe how well it worked.”

The boys will be reunited with their parents.

Leichleiter faces several state and federal charges. Authorities say he will be extradited back to Nebraska. The boys’ grandmother was taken into custody on charges of obstruction and aiding and abetting.

