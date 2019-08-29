Family remembers Virginia mother, daughter, grandson killed Tuesday

In a recent photo, Joan Bernard is seen hugging her daughter Emily Bivens, as Emily holds her young son Cullen. All three were killed Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County.

Photo courtesy Bryant Bernard

"Emily and her mother had a bond that other people could only wish to have. She had that with all of her kids," said Joan's brother-in-law, Bryant Bernard. He was Emily's uncle and Cullen's great uncle.

"You could see (Emily) beside her mother and it was like you were looking at her mother," Bernard said of the mother and daughter's resemblance.

Emily was married to Blake Bivens, a professional baseball player. The two were childhood sweethearts, according to Bernard.

"She was was very proud of him," Bernard said of Emily. "She has pictures of him that she puts on Facebook all the time."

Tonya Hilliard is Blake Bivens' cousin and says every time she was around Emily, her spirit filled the room with joy.

"She always had a smile, she had a contagious smile, it was a real smile, and sometimes I would see her and think, 'how could someone be that happy all the time?" Hilliard said.

Joan's time was spent watching over a family-owned campground and caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

"She was an all-around great, beautiful person too," Bernard said of his sister-in-law.

Bernard said Joan cared deeply for her son, Matthew, a young man Bryant says was never afraid to say "I love you" to the ones he cared about.

"I saw Matthew (Matthew Bernard, the suspect in the killings) last Saturday," Bernard recalled. "The first thing he said to me was 'hey Uncle Bryant. I love you."

Bernard said he and the rest of his family are struggling to understand the events of Tuesday morning. He's asking the public not to pass judgment, based on what they've seen so far.

"Unless you know someone, you don't know what happened," Bernard said. "We don't know what happened and it's our own family. But we have to stick together. That's the only way this world is going to make it."

Hilliard went on to say the family will be leaning on their faith to guide them through this tragedy.

"The strong faith of the family and people coming together and really believing that what the enemy meant for evil, God will turn to good." Hilliard said.

According to Hilliard, the family recently celebrated Cullen's first birthday in Alabama, where Bivens plays.

18-year-old Matthew Bernard has been charged for the killings.

