Family still looking for answers after Bonnie Santiago's disappearance

Five years ago, 56-year-old Bonnie Santiago of Staunton went missing near Carter Mountain Orchard in Albemarle County. Her family is still looking for answers about what happened on July 12, 2014.

Bonnie's youngest daughter, Gabrielle Adams, said the years without her mom have been difficult. She said the last time she spoke with her was the evening before she went missing.

"She always had contact with us, all the time," Adams said. "There was never a day that she would not call us."

Adams said the years since have been hard for her and for the entire family. She said her oldest son did not understand where his grandmother went and she said she did not have any answers for him. Today, they still don't have answers.

"If she's gone, I just want peace," Adams said. "I just want closure and I want to put her to rest."

Adams said they have not heard much from the Albemarle County Police Department about the investigation. In a statement to WHSV, the department said, "The investigation into the disappearance of Bonnie Santiago is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Belew with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.”

Adams said they're still hoping for any information they can get.

"Tell us," Adams said. "Anything. I don't care what it is. Even if it's a small piece of information, I still want to know. We need to know."

Adams said they want answers and closure, but they also want justice.

"All I want is answers," Adams said. "That's all we want, is answers and closure and to be at peace. And I definitely, I definitely, want justice for my mother."

Until they have those answers, Adams is thankful for the memories of her mother.

"I have a lot of memories with my mom," Adams said. "Which I cherish those every single day because I not going to have any more time with her."