Family still recovering from house fire that displaced seven

A family in Broadway is still recovering after a house fire displaced them and killed one of their pets.

On February 24, Tammy Reedy, the homeowner, said her husband noticed a burning smell in their home.

She said when he went to check in on their sons upstairs, he noticed one room was on fire. In an attempt to get everyone out of the home, Reedy's son and husband took a fall coming down the stairs.

"Both my husband and my son had fallen down the steps," Reedy said. "My youngest son ended up with a broken nose and had to go to the hospital".

First responders were able to contain the flames to the upstairs room. Reedy said her family had homeowners insurance, but it did not cover the items that were inside the home.

She said her son's cat was found inside the home and first responders attempted to revive the cat outside but were unsuccessful.

Because of the amount of smoke damage, Reedy said she also lost a lot of memories and gifts from loved ones including ones who are no longer here.

She says one item she misses the most is a lamp her late father gave her on a trip.

"I lost them and since I just lost my dad back in December that's what's kinda getting me more than anything else right now."

Reedy said she is thankful for the American Red Cross and friends who have helped try and get the family back on their feet so far.

A gofundme page was created to help support the family as they begin to rebuild.