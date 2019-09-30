Family treatment courts to be unveiled in West Virginia

The first family treatment courts in West Virginia will be unveiled in early October.

The state Supreme Court says in a news release that members of the high court will attend the opening Oct. 7 at the Boone County Courthouse in Madison.

The Legislature approved the new courts in March. They are designed to protect children while helping parents overcome substance abuse disorders before they permanently lose custody.

Chief Justice Beth Walker says the services provided by the courts are aimed at keeping more families together.

The statement says the first family treatment courts will be in Boone, Randolph and Ohio counties.

