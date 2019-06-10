Well-known lunch spot expands into Grottoes

On Sunday, the town of Grottoes added another restaurant to its list of places to eat as, Lil' Gus's, an expansion of Jess' downtown restaurant

in Harrisonburg opened up.

Jess' downtown restaurant has been serving customers for close to 100 years.

Angeliki Floros, the owner, said after bringing their food truck to the town several times last summer, she knew she wanted to build a storefront for people to eat at every day.

"Sometimes people cannot reach us so we have to go there to them, Floros said. "It was meant to be because each time we would come with the food truck to events here in Grottoes people really loved the food "

Customers packed the restaurant Sunday afternoon for the grand opening. Danielle Dollins, a customer, said she's excited to have a new option to eat around town.

"I think it's really nice that we have this, we only have a few options in Grottoes to eat," Dollins said."It's just so nice to come here and it's so close and we have the option to sit outside if we want to."

Floros said they have a few items from the original Jess' lunch menu but have updated to server a variety of special items like the Big Grottoes Burger.

There have been several soft openings last week but after Sunday the restaurant will remain open Monday- Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.