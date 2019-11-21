Farm Bureau: Average price for a Thanksgiving meal rises this year

A Thanksgiving feast is going to cost families in Virginia a little more this year.

The Virginia Farm Bureau's survey found the average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost $64.24 in 2019. That's up nearly $12 from last year's estimated price of $52.30.

The standardized menu the survey is based on includes turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, rolls, carrots, green beans, peas, celery, cranberries, milk and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

The prices were reported by volunteer shoppers for the Farm Bureau without using any promotional sales or coupons.

The national average for the same dinner for 10 is $62.32, up from last year's national average of $61.72.

Without ham, russet potatoes, or green beans, the national average is $48.91 and Virginia's is $50.57.

Last year's lower prices were largely driven by an ample turkey supply, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton said at the time that retail turkey prices were at their lowest since 2014, coming in at $21.71 for a 20-pound bird, or roughly $1.36 per pound. Milk, fresh sweet potato, canned green pea and dinner-roll prices were also down.

This year, the 16th time the Farm Bureau has conducted the survey, the picture is different, with the average cost of a 16-pound turkey in Virginia at $26.35, or about $1.65 per pound.

The Farm Bureau found that the average price for a 4-pound bone-in ham was $8.57; a gallon of whole milk was $3.11; for peas, $1.42; for green beans, $1.48; for a pound bag of sweet potatoes, $1.07; for 5-pound bag of russet potatoes, $3.62; for celery, $1.80; for carrots, $1.06; for pie shells, $2.58; for whipping cream, $1.72; for canned pumpkin pie filling, $3.17; for cranberries, $2.61; for stuffing mix, $2.68; and for rolls, $3 a dozen.

Dr. John Newton, chief economist for AFBF, determined that the increases in average retail price for ham, whole milk, and sweet potatoes are the main drivers behind the increase in cost this year.

You can get more information on the survey here.

