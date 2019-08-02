Farm house fire believed to have been caused by lightning strike

Firefighters in Page County believe a lightning strike from Wednesday night's storms caused a farm house to go up in flames Thursday afternoon.

According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, firefighters responded to the house on 862 Dairy Drive around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Pettit reports that smoke was coming from the roof of the home when firefighters arrived.

In a press release, Pettit states the fire was difficult to locate because it was in between the two roofs on the house. Once it was found, it took firefighters about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Pettit reports the house was struck by lightning during a storm Wednesday night. That lightning is believed to have caused the fire, smoldering all day before igniting the floor and attic.

The house was not occupied and no injuries were reported. The Stanley Fire Department estimates the damage to be around $10,000.