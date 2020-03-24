Farmers digging for more customers during coronavirus pandemic

Some Nelson County farmers, like farmers across Virginia and the country, are depending on long-time customers to keep their bills paid during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ava Avagyan, who runs Double H Farm, normally provides meat and produce to more than a dozen central Virginia restaurants. Now, with many of those closed or only able to serve food through delivery or pickup, he says it's getting harder to make ends meet.

“We don't know how we're gonna pay our bills,” Avagyan said. “We spent $1,000 for grain and feed for animals, and now (there) is no income.”

Normally, the bulk of income for Double H Farm comes from their business with restaurants, and farmers markets. Now, Avagyan is selling what he has out of a van in Charlottesville. He is accepting orders for produce and meat through his email: arafarm_vg@hotmail.com.