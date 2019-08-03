Farmers get refresher on safety at Rockingham County Fairgrounds

Safety on the farm was the topic of discussion on Friday night at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds during an event celebrating local dairy producers.

"This is the first year that we've done the safety event and coordinated with the dinner," dairy extension agent Jeremy Daubert said. "We figured we have a lot of farmers here, we might as well provide some information for them to help take back to their farms."

The event included different safety demonstrations.

"It makes me really excited for the future as well because it makes you see a lot of innovation occurring as well in the industry," Eleanor Harrison of Brookfield Dairy Farms in Leesburg said. "It's nice coming and visiting with people and talking with people about different practices and robotics and the engineering being put into the equipment as well."