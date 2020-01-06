Fast moving system will bring snow for part of Tuesday

WHSV's First Alert Storm Team is monitoring a fast moving system which will bring snow to the area for part of the day on Tuesday.

SETUP: An area of low pressure will quickly track across the region during the day on Tuesday. Since this system will be fast moving, accumulation will be on the low end.

TIMING: Snow moves in between 10 and 11 a.m., from west to east. With the fast movement of this system, snow will clear out between 3-4 p.m. Then, clouds will decrease for the evening, but snow will linger for the Alleghenies through midnight.

AMOUNT: We expect snow accumulation of a dusting to 2" for most of our area, with isolated totals up to 3" in higher elevations. For extreme western Grant and Pendleton Counties, 2-4" of snow is expected.

IMPACT: Most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces. However, a few slick roads are possible, especially across the higher elevations/mountains. Slick spots will continue to be a threat Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling below freezing. Remember: it does not take a lot of snow to create hazardous travel. In fact, travel can be among its most hazardous with little accumulation. Make sure to plan extra travel time, especially mid-day.

Stay with the WHSV Weather app for the latest information on this system. If you haven't downloaded it yet, you can find it on Android here or on iOS here.

