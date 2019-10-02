Fatal crash causes significant back up on I-81 near Roanoke

UPDATE (11:30 p.m.): Virginia State Police have confirmed a second death in a tractor trailer accident that has snared traffic on I-81 for hours in Roanoke County.

Two tractor trailers and two cars were involved.

Right now no names have been released.

Virginia State Police is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 134 near Roanoke is causing a major backup.

Troopers tell WHSV the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. and involves two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles.

State Police say there is at least one confirmed fatality.

Both lanes of the interstate are reportedly blocked in the area and detours are in place.

