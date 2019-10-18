Investigation continues into fatal Rockbridge County fire

One man is dead and two others are injured after a house fire that broke out around 7:30 in the morning in Vesuvius on Saturday.

Rockbridge Fire and Rescue determined that the fire was started by a wood stove in a house on the 6800 block of South River Rd.

Police identified 36-year-old Alex Teasley as the man killed in the fire. No information has yet been provided on the conditions of the two people who escaped the fire.

This remains a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates as we learn more.

