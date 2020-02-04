Fatality reported in Morgantown Road fire in Albemarle County

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a blaze that killed one person on Morgantown Road in Albemarle County. This all happened around 8 p.m. on Monday.

At least 10 fire and rescue vehicles were on scene and heavy smoke coming from the roof. A county official confirms one person is dead, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"When crews arrived on scene there were flames coming through the roof. At this point, fire and rescue have gotten the fire under control and there’s one confirmed fatality at this time. There’s no information at this time about the cause of the fire,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.