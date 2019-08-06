Fate of Gypsy Hill Park Golf Course up in the air

Staunton City Council is planning to discuss the future of the Gypsy Hill Park Golf Course at its meeting on Thursday.

Council member Erik Curren said the course always comes up during budget season because it has lost money every year for as long as he's been on city council.

He said every year, they toy with the idea of discussing the course's future, but this year they're having a serious discussion about it.

According to a briefing in the city council agenda, the total expense to operate the course was $442,976 during the 2018 fiscal year. During the same year, the total net loss was $352,604.

At the meeting on Thursday, Curren said he expects they'll talk more about the finances of the course, and trends in golf. He said he's looking forward to hearing from the community about the course.

"For us to justify keeping open a public service that loses so much money, we would really have to see significant public support," Curren said.

Gary Randall is a Staunton resident who uses the course once or twice a week. He said he enjoys playing on the course, especially compared to courses in other states.

"When you come up here and play these course in Virginia, the hills are unbelievable," Randall said. "And the hills are fantastic."

Randall said he knows many people who use the course, and said it would be a shame if they closed the course. He said the daily fees are reasonable, and it's a great alternative to joining a country club if you like to play golf.

"Unless they're making something worthwhile, I'm not sure what they would, everything here at the park is already established as far as ball fields and play grounds, and I don't think they need any more,' Randall said.

According to the agenda briefing, in April, the council decided to explore the possibility of closing the golf course during the 2020 fiscal year, and any closure would happen the next fiscal year.

Curren said they'll be discussing the course during the work session and the city council meeting, which is when people will have an opportunity to comment.

Curren said he encourages people to share their thoughts with city council so they can take opinions into account when looking at the future of the course.