Father of slain reporter fighting to have video taken down

It’s been nearly five years since Roanoke reporter Alison Parker and photographer Adam Ward were shot and killed while reporting live on a story near Smith Mountain Lake, but Parker’s father continues his fight to have the devastating video of those moments taken off websites.

Andy Parker says he still hasn’t seen the video that showed the murder of his daughter.

Parker and Ward were shot and killed on live television back in 2015. A woman being interviewed, Vicki Gardner, was also shot but survived.

Andy and volunteers have been taking the videos down one-by-one on sites like YouTube.

“This is Google and YouTube that should be self-policing, and they just don’t. Because they profit from it,” he said.

He claims YouTube is violating its own terms of service by allowing users to upload graphic footage, like Alison’s killing, and he’s taking that claim all the way to the Federal Trade Commission.

“What we have to do, and what we continue to work on, is legislation in Congress that amends Section 230,” he said.

Section 230 is part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which put laws into place that protect host sites from getting in trouble from content provided by third parties.

“Social media, Google, Twitter, Facebook - no one envisioned that [back then]. And no one envisioned what kind of cesspool they would become," Parker said.

Intellectual property lawyer Zach Cohen said the effort is "going to be hard to get those things removed.”

Cohen is a lawyer with Thompson McMullen and says exceptions can be made for copyrighted material and criminal claims, but for the most part, getting rid of every publishing of the video would be very difficult.

“It’s a ‘whack-a-mole’ problem. The service providers are always going to protect, if the purpose of the site is to allow third-party posting - and they’re making money off the third-party posting. They certainly want to protect that,” Cohen said.

But for Parker, it’s now his life’s mission.

“I decided the day Alison was killed that I would honor her through action, and I’d like to think that I’m holding up my end of the deal and that she’d be proud of me," Parker added.

NBC12 did reach out to YouTube for a comment, but while they have not yet sent back a statement, they have responded to other outlets previously, saying that they have removed thousands of videos related to Alison’s murder over the past four years.