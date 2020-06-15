Fearing ‘loss of favorable tax treatment,’ six Monument Ave. residents join legal effort to halt statue removal

Six residents of Monument Avenue are joining the legal effort to block Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a massive statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, arguing that taking the bronze figure down would hurt property values and jeopardize the tax benefits of living in a National Historic Landmark District.

The residents, who filed their complaint Monday in Richmond Circuit Court, are asking a judge to consolidate their suit with a case brought last week by William C. Gregory, the great-grandson of the couple that deeded the property to the state in 1890.

Only one of the residents — Helen Marie Taylor, a 96-year-old who called protesters “snakes,” “scoundrels” and “graffiti goons” in an interview with The Washington Post last week — is named in the new filing. The other five are petitioning to participate anonymously and are listed in the filings as John, Joseph, Sally, Charles and Thomas Does.

The motion says Taylor, who is best known for fighting to preserve the stone pavers along the street and has been a vocal defender of the monuments, “has been harassed by protesters at and in front of her residence on Monument Avenue, causing the other plaintiffs to be concerned about their personal safety and the safety of their families and residences.”

Attorney General Mark Herring filed a notice of removal late Monday afternoon transferring the case to federal court, a move his spokeswoman said did not require a judge's approval.

“Symbols matter, and the Virginia of today can no longer honor a racist system that enslaved millions of people. Installing a grandiose monument to the Lost Cause was wrong in 1890, and demanding that it stay up forever is wrong now,” the state's filing said.

Patrick McSweeney, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the move confirms the legitimacy of the federal issues raised in the lawsuit.

The other plaintiffs are seeking to participate anonymously, saying in a motion that they face a risk of “retaliation by organized and violent groups” for participating in the lawsuit.

Richmond's monuments have become a rallying point for protesters in recent weeks. Last week, demonstrators toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, that was part of a much larger monument.

Northam recently ordered the Lee statue's removal, citing the pain gripping the country over the killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

Floyd's death has sparked global protests that participants have vowed to turn into a sustained movement focused on addressing racial injustice and police brutality. It has also led to an intense re-examination of statues and monuments of historical figures around the world.

The lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority to order the statue's removal from its prominent place in the ex-capital of the Confederacy, citing in part an 1889 resolution of the General Assembly that authorized the governor of Virginia to accept the statue.

The plaintiffs also argue that removal of the statue would result in the loss of the National Historic Landmark designation for a stretch of Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential boulevard, and therefore "the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values.”

The complaint says the plaintiffs would suffer injury over “the loss of a priceless work of art from their neighborhood and the degradation of the internationally recognized avenue on which they reside.”

The statue is one of five memorials to the Confederacy along Monument Avenue, and the only one on state property. The Richmond City Council has expressed unanimous support for removing the rest, which demonstrators have covered with graffiti in recent weeks.

