Federal funds target West Virginia wastewater plant repairs

A wastewater treatment plant in West Virginia is receiving more than $1.4 million to repair damage caused by severe flooding in 2017.

The grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is going to the city of McMechen’s sewer treatment plant in Marshall County, officials said in a news release.

The plant was damaged during severe storms and flooding in July 2017. The funding is part of a major disaster declaration made after the flooding.

The funding helps make permanent repairs to the plant possible, West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich said.

