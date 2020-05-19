Federal government says some nursing homes are stealing relief checks from elderly residents

The federal government has issued a warning that some nursing homes are stealing relief funds from elderly residents.

The Federal Trade Commission is seeing complaints about nursing homes and assisted living facilities forcing residents on Medicaid to sign their stimulus checks over to the facilities. In a blog post, the FTC warned that these facilities are claiming that because a person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep his or her stimulus payment.

That’s simply not true. Those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit. Tax law says that tax credits don’t count as ‘resources’ for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid. So, when Congress calls these payments ‘tax credits’ in the CARES Act, that means the government can not seize them.

The FTC is encouraging everyone with a loved one in a facility on Medicaid to make sure this has not happened to them. Also, be sure to file a complaint with the state attorney general.