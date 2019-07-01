Federal labor, communications chiefs to visit West Virginia

The heads of the Federal Communications Commission and U.S. Department of Labor are set to visit West Virginia.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says in a news release she and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr are scheduled to tour Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison on Monday and later will head to Charleston Area Medical Center. They'll see demonstrations of treating stroke victims by remote consultations along with CAMC's remote digital retinal screening.

Later Monday, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is due to go with Capito to Bridge Valley Community and Technical College in South Charleston.

The Labor Department says Acosta will discuss the award of a $4 million grant to the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education to expand apprenticeship opportunities for information technology.

