Federal reserve interest cut can affect financial market in different ways

The Federal Reserve interest rate cut has an impact on different aspects of the financial market and could impact you in different ways.

Mike Gochenour, the executive vice president of Janney Montgomery Scott, said when the fed cuts interest rates, the impact can go different ways.

He said they monitor interest rates closely because it's one of the biggest things that impacts the stock market.

Gochenour said it also can affect everything from your 401K to your mortgage to your vehicle loan.

"It's very impactful," Gochenour said. "Lowering the interest rate should create lower rates for you on mortgages, vehicles, personal loans, credit card debt."

Gochenour added that the rate cut in the United States can also create a ripple effect in the world economy.