Federal tobacco law means stricter enforcement than Virginia's law

Since July 1, the legal age to purchase tobacco has been 21 in Virginia, thanks to a law passed by the General Assembly at the start of 2019 and signed by Governor Ralph Northam.

The federal age to purchase tobacco products is now 21. | Credit: WHSV

But this month, a new federal law, introduced by Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican, and signed by President Donald Trump, raised the age to 21 on a federal level.

On the surface level, it sounds like federal law is just matching Virginia, but there will be some key changes due to the wording of the national law.

The law passed here in the Commonwealth made exceptions for active duty members of the military. As long as they showed a military ID, they could still buy tobacco products if they were at least 18.

The federal law does not have that same exception. A spokesperson for Senator Tim Kaine said Kaine believes the same health protections should apply to the military.

Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin said the laws both apply.

"They exist at the same time, so they exist concurrently with the state law, and if the federal law is stricter, the law is stricter," Martin said.

Martin said he sees how it could be confusing for people, which is why it's important for them to be aware of both the federal and state laws.

"The burden is always on the citizen to make sure they are aware of the law and that they follow it. Ignorance of the law is no excuse," Martin said.

A spokesperson for Kaine's office said in an email on Friday that retailers who violate the federal law would be subject to enforcement by the FDA.

The Virginia law passed earlier this year with the support of Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox, who said he hoped it would help combat the epidemic of teen vaping.

“By raising the minimum age for purchase to 21, this will have a positive effect on our schools by lessening the chances of teenagers obtaining vaping products from friends and classmates who are already 18," said Cox.

Six other states and more than 400 localities had already made the move of raising their minimum age for tobacco purchases to 21 before Virginia's law passed.