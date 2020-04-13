Federal waiver granted to let 3rd party testers administer CDL knowledge tests

According to Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), non-government third party testers are now able to administer testing for commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV says the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration approved their request for a federal waiver on April 9.

The waiver allows CDL knowledge testing to be conducted by non-governmental third party testers, which the DMV says will help address the immediate need for CDL applicants to get licensed as soon as possible to meet the demand for trucking during the public health emergency.

The waiver is effective for all all U.S. jurisdictions until June 30 or until President Trump's national emergency declaration is revoked.

“During this national health crisis, commercial vehicle drivers play a critical role in delivering lifesaving supplies to areas in need,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This waiver will help maintain a pipeline of trained commercial drivers to deliver essential supplies around the country.”

“We petitioned FMCSA on Friday, April 3. We’re pleased the agency acted so quickly on Virginia’s request to provide this much needed relief for not just the Commonwealth but the nation,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

The FMCSA also previously waived the 2-week waiting period for CLP holders to take the CDL skills test and extended the validity of CDLs and CLPs that expire between March 1, 2020, and June 29, 2020.

Anyone with a CDL or CLP set to expire in that time will have it extended to June 30.

The DMV has also turned 10 weigh stations across Virginia into temporary rest stops for truckers.

Third party testers are select community colleges, as well as driver training schools and private companies licensed by DMV to administer the skills test portion of a CDL exam. The waiver will temporarily allow these same companies to administer the CDL knowledge test to applicants.

