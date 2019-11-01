Feds: Man who abused child came back to US illegally

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man who was convicted of sexual abuse a child has now been found guilty of illegally coming back into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Virginia's Eastern District said in a statement Friday that Juan Carlos Gomez-Guevara was deported in 2015.

But authorities said the 31-year-old came back to the U.S. He was convicted in September in Norfolk of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age.

Authorities said that Gomez-Guevara has since pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry into the U.S. He faces up to two years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on February.

 