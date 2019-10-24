Feds charge former sheriff with bribery over jail contract

The former sheriff in Virginia's second-largest city has been indicted on federal bribery charges.

Federal authorities said in a statement Thursday that former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe engaged in an "illicit quid pro quo relationship" with a medical services contractor for the city jail called Correct Care Solutions.

Former company Chief Executive Officer Gerard Boyle also faces charges.

The indictment says Boyle gave McCabe gifts including cash and campaign contributions. Federal prosecutors say McCabe favored Boyle's company with contracts and inside bidding information.

The indictment also alleges that McCabe had a similar agreement with the CEO of a Louisiana-based company that provided food.

Lawyers listed for McCabe and Boyle didn't respond to requests for comment.

McCabe is charged with 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Boyle is charged with six counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, Boyle faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

You can find the court documents below: