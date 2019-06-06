West Virginia governor agrees to pay family firm's $1M fines

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.):

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to pay $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions against one of his family's companies.

A lawyer for Justice's companies on Thursday filed an order saying they've reached a settlement with federal prosecutors to clear the fines in three payments of $410,000.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart asked a judge Wednesday to hold Jim and his son Jay Justice responsible for Justice Energy Co.'s fines, saying it's a moneyless shell company that exists to shield the Justices from debts.

Justice's filing says one of his other companies, Bluestone Resources, will pay the sanction.

The sanctions stem from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach. Justice's lawyer says the breach occurred when Justice Energy Co. was owned by a Russian company.

__________

Federal attorneys want West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his son to pay $1.23 million in court-ordered sanctions against a family company that only serves to hide them from liability.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge to rule Jim and Jay Justice be held liable for Justice Energy Co.'s 2016 fines. Stuart says the Justices are "alter egos" of the company, which an investigation determined is a shell corporation that owns and pays for virtually nothing while directing its revenues to other entities.

Stuart says the Justices use the company to avoid any liability for personal decision and actions taken through subsidiary companies. The sanctions stem from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach and unjust enrichment complaint.