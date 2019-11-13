Feedback needed to use Blue Ridge Parkway for 2020 Ironman Triathlon

The National Park Service is asking for feedback to decide whether or not a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway will be used for next year’s Ironman Triathlon.

The Roanoke Valley is hosting the race on Sunday, June 7, 2020 and expects up to 2,500 athletes to participate.

Ironman organizers hope to use about 20 miles of the Parkway between milepost 91 and milepost 112 as part of the bike route, according to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“It is an opportunity to provide the National Park Service and us some exposure to this region, to athletes, as part of Ironman so they can see an area they’ve never seen before, in a way they’ve never seen before,” Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said.

To make this a possibility, organizers said people need to show their support for closing the road to traffic on race day by submitting a comment through the National Park Service.

The comment period is open until November 22. You can submit a comment through this form.

For more information about the proposed closure, you can visit the National Park Service website.

The triathlon is already set to use Carvins Cove and Roanoke's Greenway trails for the swimming and running portions of the race.

