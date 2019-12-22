Female inmate, 39, dies at central Virginia jail

Officials say a female inmate died at a central Virginia jail over the weekend after being booked there earlier in the week.

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer tells The Daily Progress the woman's death Saturday morning is believed to be due to natural causes.

He declined to release any further information or answer questions about the woman's health, saying a medical examiner would make the final determination about how she died.

The 39-year-old had been booked Wednesday on a DUI charge.