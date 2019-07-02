Music institute launches six-week festival of concerts

The Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University has begun its six-week festival of concerts, where nearly 170 young musicians have the chance to work on their craft with professionals.

The institute is in its eighth season in Staunton, but this year it is offering a vocal workshop and program for double bassists.

Nicholas Kitchen, the new artistic director, said he's excited to see students develop their musical skills, and connect to their audience.

"What does it really mean to share that music and share that spirit with the audience, and really make people inspired and excited about that music that they're hearing," Kitchen said.

There will be performances every day of the program. Kitchen invites the public to come and be immersed in the music.

