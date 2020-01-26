Fewer candidates seek WVa Supreme Court seats after scandal

A little over a year removed from an impeachment scandal that included pricey renovations of court offices, the West Virginia Supreme Court's lineup is about to finish its own complete makeover, barring a last-second filing.

Nine candidates are seeking three seats on the five-member court in May. Missing from the list of candidates is Justice Margaret Workman, whose 12-year term ends this year. Saturday was the deadline for candidates to have their papers postmarked.

If the 72-year-old Workman retires, it would mark the last piece in a court turnover over the past four years. Two justices stepped down in 2018 and a third, Allen Loughry, resigned after being convicted of felony fraud charges.