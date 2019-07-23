Field lights installed at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads

After being open for more than a month, Rockingham County Parks and Recreation is still working on adding features to their newest park, Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, by adding lights to their baseball and softball fields.

Kirby Dean, Director of Rockingham Parks and Recreation, said so far Rockingham Park at the Crossroads has been so busy, that all of their fields are booked for every weekend until October.

The department said with the installed lights on six of their eight fields, more guests will be able to play and stay longer at the park.

"It allows us to extend tournaments that may be taking place on Saturdays and Sundays or even during the week," Dean said. "We can play now even in the fall when it's getting dark at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. we can play up until 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. and still have a positive experience for the kids."

Dean said the lights have always been a part of the plan for the park, and their vendor has even added special features to the lights such as color and light intensity, as being one of the first groups to test their newest design of lights.

"On two of our baseball fields and one of our rectangle fields we have the ability to light the poles and have it colored," Dean said. "It's like 90 different colors that you can light up the field with."

With those added features Parks and Rec said they plan on having more event for the county like movie nights, camp outs, and cookouts at the park.

The department said for now they will see how well the lights work before adding more lights to their two other fields.

Dean said the lights should be fully operational by the start of August.