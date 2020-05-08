Fighting a wildfire with additional challenges among a pandemic

Firefighters have been at the scene of a brush fire since early Thursday morning near Hollister Ranch in Gaviota. This is along the coast and north of Santa Barbara.

Firefighters are calling this vegetation fire the "Hollister fire." At first this expanded to about 20 acres. Then it exploded to a newly estimated 150 acres. As of Friday afternoon, the fire is now 75% contained.

Captain Daniel Bertucelli says,

"At the end of the day a job does need to be done, and our county firefighters are willing to do whatever it takes to get that job done."

Firefighters from 8 different fire stations answered the call to put out the Hollister fire Thursday morning. While it's tough to maintain six-feet of distance from other firefighters, they were able to limit exposure to crews from other areas.

Captain Bertucelli explains the challenges.

"They all drove here in the same crew buggy, in close quarters. So they are considered a social cluster, a social bubble. And we will try our hardest on these larger fires to have crews like that maintain that social bubble and minimize the interaction with other crews to minimize cross contamination."

Another measure added during the covid-19 health emergency, an emphasis on preparation and cleanup. Firefighters are sterilizing their equipment before and after every call, and doing regular health checks.

"We're taking our temperatures daily, actually twice a day we're taking our temperatures. And we're doing continued self checks throughout the day for symptoms that might be indicative of covid-19."

With this being the first sizable wildfire since the pandemic started- captain Daniel Bertucelli says it's a learning experience.

"When we do do our after action review, you know, the successes and failures always come out. And we like to capitalize on our successes and we also like to work on the failures so we can do better next time."