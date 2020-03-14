Final hours to donate to annual food drive benefiting Salvation Army

The Berry family is wrapping up their 12th community food drive tomorrow.

Bucky Berry and his son hope to fill many more bins of food before the drive is over on Sunday night.

The Brent Berry Family Community Food Drive helps stock the Salvation Army food pantry and has helped over 400,000 local families over the past 12 years.

Bucky Berry said he's noticed people have been more giving in the community now than they were around the holidays.

He said all people in the community are welcome to the food, as coronavirus may leave some short on supplies or unable to provide financially for their children and families in the upcoming weeks.

"I want to finish filling this bus. My goal is to fill this bus all the way to the driver's seat with enough room for the driver to drive it out of here," Berry said. "If we have to we'll tow the thing."

The Berry family will be accepting donations until 9 p.m. tomorrow at the Walmart on Burgess Rd in Harrisonburg.

Berry said they are still in need of some items for donation: Canned meat, fish, soup and beans. Cereal, rice, pasta, crackers and granola bars. Canned/dried fruits and canned vegetables. Dairy, baby and hygiene products are also needed.