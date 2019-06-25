Final phase of Ice House apartments set to open late summer

The Ice House apartments in downtown Harrisonburg are set to open in mid-August.

The apartments have been under construction for over a year and are the final phase of Ice House construction.

Mary Messerley, a portfolio manager for Matchbox Realty, said that it is exciting to see the apartments so close to completion.

"It used to be just a flat concrete pad outside, so to see it come into actual fruition, and these beautiful apartments, actually is wonderful," said Messerley.

There are 38 apartments total and they are a mix of studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom layouts. The building will feature a gym for its tenants. The windows will also have drapery instead of typical blinds. According to Messerley, one perk is that there will be a clothes washer and dryer available in the apartment foyer for anyone to use if the one in their apartment would need repairs.

"The Ice House is just a very popular location because of its proximity to JMU, as well as everything there is to do and see downtown," said Messerley.

She said it is a great area because there are a lot of things at a walkable distance.

"They have the brewery, they have Boboko, they have Rocktown Kitchen, so just that downtown and just downstairs makes it very, very convenient for whoever lives here," said Messerley.

She said so far, all but one two-bedroom apartment have been leased.

