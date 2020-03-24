Financial situation at Valley Mission becomes critical

The financial situation at Staunton’s homeless shelter is becoming critical, according to its executive director. The Valley Mission’s two thrift stores are its primary source of income, but Susan Richardson says they are losing money because of COVID-19.

Thrift stores are considered non-essential retail and, while allowed to keep operating during the current outbreak in Virginia according to Gov. Northam's latest executive order, must limit patrons to 10 at most, adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing, and enforce strict sanitation.

With almost 80 homeless residents and an electric bill alone that was $3,000 last month, Richardson says it needs financial support.

“Just like other businesses and non-profits things are looking pretty bleak. People aren’t gonna have charitable contributions because they’re concerned about their families which we understand, and you know with our thrift store income being so low we’re really facing a pretty desperate situation.”

If you’d like to make a financial contribution, just go to www.valleymission.net. The mission is also in need of essential items, like cleaning supplies and toilet paper.