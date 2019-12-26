Fire Captain: 74-year-old woman burned while lighting candle

A 74-year-old woman was flown to a burn center after her face was severely wounded while lighting a candle, authorities in Maryland said.

Deale fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies told The Capital Gazette that the woman arrived at the station around 6 p.m. Christmas evening.

She told paramedics her face was injured earlier that day as she tried to light a candle. Her facial burns were significant but weren't believed to be life-threatening, Davies said.

Paramedics determined she should be flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Davies said the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit will be notified of the incident but it's unclear if they will handle the investigation.

The woman's current condition wasn't immediately released.